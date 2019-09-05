

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Toro Company (TTC) and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) entered a long-term strategic partnership, under which Tractor Supply will be The Toro Company's exclusive partner in the farm and ranch channel for select models of Toro zero-turn mowers, walk mowers and portable power equipment in stores nationwide and online beginning in spring of 2020.



Tractor Supply Company is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. It offers a mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals. At June 29, 2019, the company operated 1,790 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website.



