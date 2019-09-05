

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. recalled about 2,600 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) over concerns of crash and injury hazards due to incorrect joint assembly that can cause steering control loss.



The recall involves 2019 and 2020 model year Teryx4 750 4x4 (four seats) and Teryx 800 4x4 (two seats) recreational off-highway vehicles of various colors including black, camo, gray, green, orange and white and in three different styles of non-EPS, EPS and EPS LE.



The model names involved are twelve KRF800 and KRT800 variants in automotive style controls and a rear box. Kawasaki is printed on the vehicle's hood and rear box.



The company has advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized Kawasaki dealer for a free repair. Kawasaki has so far not received any reports of incidents or injuries.



All these vehicles were manufactured in the U.S. by Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. U.S.A., and sold at Kawasaki dealers across the U.S. from March 2019 through August 2019 at a price range of about $13,000 and $17,000.



In March, Kawasaki USA had recalled 2,600 model year 2019 Kawasaki Mule Pro-MX off-highway utility vehicles due to fuel leak and fire hazards as the vehicle's oil cooler hoses can separate and the fuel tank cap gasket can crack.



Earlier in December 2018, it had called back about 1,000 model year 2018 and 2019 Kawasaki Mule Pro off-highway utility vehicles due to injury hazard as the vehicle's rollover protection structure (ROPS) can fail to protect consumers.



