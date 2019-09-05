

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) said that it has agreed to sell $1.5 billion of equity units to Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Credit Suisse. The transaction is expected to close on September 9, 2019.



The company noted that it will add the net proceeds from the sale of the equity units, which are expected to be $1.45 billion, to the general funds of NextEra Energy Capital Holdings.



NextEra Energy Capital Holdings expects to use its general funds to fund investments in energy and power projects and for other general corporate purposes, including the repayment of all or a portion of NextEra Energy Capital Holdings' outstanding commercial paper obligations.



