

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods launched Happy Little Plants brand, a plant-based meat alternative.



The flagship product is a ground plant-based protein alternative containing 20 grams of non-GMO soy protein and 3 grams of fiber in every serving. It is only 180 calories, with no preservatives, no cholesterol and is gluten-free.



The company said many retailers and foodservice operators have shown interest in the product. The products under the Happy Little Plants brand have distribution in select retail outlets, while the company plans further expansion in the coming months.



The new product is created as part of the company's first project under its Cultivated Foods umbrella. It was introduced during the company's annual presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston.



Jim Splinter, group vice president of corporate strategy at Hormel Foods, said, 'We understand consumers across a spectrum of lifestyles are adopting more flexible attitudes and behaviors when thinking about food, especially given the wide variety of products available in the marketplace. We intend to focus on all the ways plants can help consumers find alternatives in their food routines.'



The company began its plant-based and blended protein innovation efforts in 2014 with the launch of the Hormel Fuse burger in the company's foodservice business.



Hormel Foods now offers additional plant-based pizza topping items produced at its Burke Corporation subsidiary and the Applegate Blend Burger, a product that blends organic meat with organic mushrooms.



Amid the increasing demand for organic food items, various companies are testing plant-based, environment friendly meat alternatives.



Kentucky Fried Chicken or KFC in late August had announced testing of plant-based 'fried chicken' in partnership with alternative meat maker Beyond Meat. KFC, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, said it will consider customer feedback from the limited Atlanta test to decide about a wider launch.



Further, grocery chain Kroger Co. announced recently that Just Egg, a plant-based egg alternative, will be available in its 2,100 stores. Just Egg is a product of California-based food technology company Just Inc.



Kellogg Co. introduced Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms, which includes the company's first ready-to-cook plant-based burger, which will be sold in the refrigerated meat case. It also introduced frozen, fully prepared plant-based Chik'n tenders and nuggets.



