

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - Puma entered the smartwatch market by launching the Puma Smartwatch powered with Google's Wear OS software. The wearable, launched by the sportswear firm in partnership with Fossil Group, will be shown at the IFA 2019.



The sports-focused smartwatch is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and includes 4 GB of internal storage, 512 MB of RAM and 24-hour battery life.



It features a 1.19-inch round AMOLED display, with a cut-out nylon and aluminum case as well as a textured silicone strap that provides grip and breathability to minimize sweat.



'Our customers consider technology a must for their lives-they're looking for a smartwatch that will complement their active lifestyles. We're thrilled to introduce our first smartwatch, which embodies the PUMA brand DNA shown in activewear and footwear,' said Adam Petrick, Puma's Global Director of Brand and Marketing.



The Puma smartwatch features include a heart rate monitor, GPS tracking, smartphone notifications, Google Assistant integration, and support for NFC payment using Google Pay. The device is water proof of up to 30 meters.



With Google Fit, the Puma Smartwatch can track activities like pilates, rowing, or spinning.



In 'workout mode,' Google Fit can continuously track heart rate. Google Fit also enables users to change and track activity goals as well as notify them on goal progress and completion.



The smartwatch will be available in three color options - black, yellow and rose gold, from November 2019 at select retailers and on puma.com for $275.



In April 2018, Puma said it signed a global license partnership agreement for the design, development and distribution of Puma-branded watches and wearables until 2028. Puma's previous collaboration for Puma watches with MYWA Swiss Watch & Jewelry ended in December 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX