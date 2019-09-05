

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably higher on Thursday, gaining in strength steadily, after a slightly cautious start. Positive Swiss GDP data and easing worries about political tensions pushed up stock prices.



The benchmark SMI, which retreated and very nearly slipped into negative territory after a positive start, ended up 88.47 points, or 0.89%, at 9,983.07.



On Wednesday, the index ended up 41.90 points, or 0.43%, at 9,894.60.



Swatch Group shares rose 3.8%. Credit Suisse and UBS Group gained 3.75% and 3.4%, respectively.



Richemont, ABB, Adecco, Zurich Insurance Group, Sika, Swiss Life Holding and Swiss Re gained 1.5% today.



Among the stocks in Swiss Mid Price Index, AMS, Julius Baer, Swatch Group, VAT Group, OC Oerlikon Group and Georg Fischer ended with strong gains.



Duffry, Logitech International, Straumann Holdings, Temenos Group and Logitech also rose sharply.



On the economic front, Switzerland's GDP advanced 0.3% on quarter in the three months to June 2019, following a downwardly revised 0.4% expansion in the previous period and compared to market expectations of a 0.2%.



Government spending slowed while fixed investment contracted, namely construction investment and spending in equipment and software; and net foreign demand contributed negatively to the GDP.



