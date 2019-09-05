

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $124.99 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $95.77 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.1% to $883.35 million from $723.50 million last year.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $124.99 Mln. vs. $95.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.96 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q2): $883.35 Mln vs. $723.50 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 - $0.92 Next quarter revenue guidance: $880 - $890 Mln



