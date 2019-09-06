

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon launched more than 15 new products including a brand new Fire TV Cube, a soundbar and a smart TV at the IFA 2019, Europe's premium consumer electronics show.



The company unveiled several new products with support of its Alexa voice assistant and Fire TV software built-in. The company launched an upgraded version of last year's Fire TV Cube along with several products from third-party manufacturers.



'Customers have told us how much they use and love Fire TV Edition smart TVs in the United States and Canada, with millions of devices sold and an average rating of more than 4 stars across all models,' said Marc Whitten, Vice President of Amazon Fire TV. 'Today we're thrilled to introduce innovative Fire TV Edition smart TVs and the first-ever Fire TV Edition soundbar from global brands that customers know and love. We can't wait for customers to experience these new devices with the Fire TV experience built-in.'



The new version of the Fire TV Cube two times faster than its predecessor. The first Fire TV Cube was launched last July. Fire TV Cube allows users to control TV, cable box and other inputs using just voice. It also works with streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, Sling TV and more.



Amazon and Dixons Carphone, parent company of Currys PC World, launched JVC - Fire TV Edition Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TVs, which are the first Fire TV Edition smart TVs in the United Kingdom. Available in three models-40', 49' and 55'-each supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Fire TV Edition smart TVs from JVC come with the Voice Remote with Alexa.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX