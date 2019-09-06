

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data on Friday, headlining an otherwise light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are July figures for household spending, labor cash earnings and its leading and coincident indexes.



Household spending is predicted to rise 0.8 percent on year after gaining 2.7 percent in June. Labor cash earnings are tipped to add 0.1 percent on year after rising 0.4 percent in the previous month, while real cash earnings are expected to fall 0.7 percent after sliding an annual 0.5 percent a month earlier.



The leading index is expected to see a score of 93.2, down barely from 93.3 in June. The composite is called at 100.7, up from 100.4 a month earlier.



Australia will see August results for the Performance of Construction Index from the Australian Industry Group; in July, the index score was 39.1.



