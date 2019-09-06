

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc (FB) announced the launch of Facebook Dating in the US. It helps to build relationships through things users have in common, like interests, events and groups. Facebook Dating allows users to match with friends of friends and/or people not in the friend circle. The dating suggestions will be based on users' preferences, interests and other things they do on Facebook.



The new service also comes with Secret Crush feature that allows users to select up to nine of their Facebook friends or Instagram followers to the special list. Facebook users will be allowed to integrate Instagram posts into their dating profile.



Facebook users need to downloaded the most recent version of the app to create their dating profile. In addition to the US, the dating service is available in 19 other countries. Facebook Dating will be available in Europe by early 2020.



The activity of the Facebook Dating users will not be shared to the rest of Facebook.



