

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - SBM Offshore and ExxonMobil have signed a long-term deal covering the engineering, procurement, construction and installation work regarding potential future contracts relating to leased FPSOs.



Séverine Baudic, Managing Director Floating Production Solutions of SBM Offshore, said: 'This agreement aims at extending our constructive business relationship with ExxonMobil that has been created through delivering a series of major offshore projects together. We look forward to continue working together in the future and expanding our track-record of reliable execution on deep water projects.'



