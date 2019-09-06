

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Company (GM) is planning to launch vehicles with integrated Google (GOOG) technology, starting in 2021. Popular apps like Google assistant, Google maps from the Play store will come built in across all GM brands outside china.



In 2018, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi and Google entered a technology partnership to embed the Android operating system in vehicles sold by the automotive alliance, providing access to applications across multiple models and brands. The vehicles under the partnership are expected to launch in 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX