

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index remained unchanged in July, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, came in at 93.6 in July, unchanged from June. Economists had forecast a reading of 93.2. A similar lower reading was last seen in April 2011.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity increased to 99.8 in July from 99.5 in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a score of 100.7.



The lagging index rose to 104.8 in July from 104.6 in the prior month.



