

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation rose in August after slowing in the preceding month, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.4 percent year-on-year in August, after a 2.1 percent increase in July. In June, inflation was 2.4 percent.



The consumer price index was mostly affected by food and non-alcoholic beverages, which contributed nearly half of the total increase, the agency said.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in August, after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.



