

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Drugstore chain Walgreens has joined with major store operators in the United States to request customers not to openly carry firearms to their stores.



In a statement, the company said, 'We are joining other retailers in asking our customers to no longer openly carry firearms into our stores other than authorized law enforcement officials.'



Violence involving guns have forced retailers across the nation to take strong stand against firearms. Retail giant Walmart earlier had requested its customers not to carry firearms into its stores or Sam's Clubs in states that allow open-carry. Walmart also said it would end sales of ammunition for handguns and some assault-style rifles in its stores. The decision was in response to the shooting in Walmart's El Paso store recently that killed 22 people.



Kroger also urged its customers, other than authorized law enforcement officers, to keep firearms away from its stores. Kroger, following a shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018, had stopped selling firearms to buyers under 21. Last March, the company also stopped sales of guns and ammunition in its 45 Fred Meyer stores in the Pacific Northwest.



U.S has been witnessing mass shootings over years in schools and public places. And companies are demanding that the Congress pass laws that will strengthen background checks and remove weapons from those found to pose a risk for violence.



