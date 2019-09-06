

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Employment Situation for August and the speech by Fed Chairman are the major focus on Friday.



Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading broadly higher.



Initial cues from U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might be moderately positive at open.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 108.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 12.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 24.50 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Thursday firmly in positive territory. The Dow surged 372.68 points or 1.4 percent to 26,728.15, the Nasdaq spiked 139.95 points or 1.8 percent to 8,116.83 and the S&P 500 jumped 38.22 points or 1.3 percent to 2,976.00.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment Situation for August will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for non-farm payrolls is 163 thousand, down from 164 thousand in the prior month. The average hourly earnings is projected to be up 3.1 percent, compared to 3.2 percent growth in the prior month.



The Quarterly Services Survey for the second quarter will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior quarter, the information Revenue was up 1.0 percent.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak on 'Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy' at the University of Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland at 12.30 pm ET.



Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week is expected at 1.00 pm ET. In the previous week, the North American Rig Count was 1054 and U.S. Rig count was 904.



Asian stocks finished higher on Friday. Chinese stocks rose. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 13.74 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,999.60 and ended the week up 3.9 percent.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.66 percent at 26,690.76.



Japanese shares closed higher for the fourth day. The Nikkei average inched up 113.63 points, or 0.54 percent, to 21,199.57, while the broader Topix index closed 0.17 percent higher at 1,537.10.



Australian shares eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 34.10 points, or 0.52 percent, to 6,647.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 31.90 points, or 0.47 percent, at 6,752.70.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 8.01 points or 0.14 percent, the German DAX is gaining 75.90 points or 0.62 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 3.37 points or 0.04 percent. The Swiss Market Index is adding 64.25 points or 0.65 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.30 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX