

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of August, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.



The report said non-farm payroll employment rose by 130,000 jobs in August after climbing by a downwardly revised 159,000 jobs in July.



Economists had expected employment to increase by about 158,000 jobs compared to the addition of 164,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate held at 3.7 percent in August, unchanged from July and in line with economist estimates.



