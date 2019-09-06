

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's (KSS) said Sona Chawla will resign as president in mid-October to pursue new opportunities. Also, the company announced the appointment of Paul Gaffney as Chief Technology Officer, effective mid-September. Gaffney most recently worked as chief technology officer of Dick's Sporting Goods. Prior to this, he was senior vice president of information technology at The Home Depot.



'The extensive experience of Paul Gaffney in leading transformational technology teams and impressive track record of results will be a tremendous asset to Kohl's,' said Michelle Gass, Kohl's CEO.



