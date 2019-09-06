

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark industrial production growth slowed in July, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Industrial production climbed 4.1 percent month-on-month in July, after a revised 6.7 percent in June.



The biggest increase of 25.1 percent was in the chemical industry and oil refineries in July. Pharmaceutical sector output grew 7.8 percent. The textile and leather industry output rose by 6.2 percent.



In the three months ended July, industrial production rose 1.7 percent from the previous three months.



Industrial turnover rose 1.8 percent monthly in July and fell by 1.2 percent in the July quarter.



