

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) announced that John Ferriola will retire as Chairman and CEO, effective December 31, 2019. Ferriola has served as CEO since 2013. The Board elected Leon Topalian as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective September 5. Also, he will succeed Ferriola as CEO on January 1, 2020. Topalian had served as an Executive Vice President of Nucor from 2017 to 2019.



'One of my key priorities as CEO over the past several years has been to lead a robust and thoughtful succession process, and I believe now is the ideal time for me to transition Nucor's leadership,' said Ferriola.



