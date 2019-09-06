

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production rose July after falling in the previous month, the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Industrial production edged up 0.1 percent year-on-year in July, after a 3.4 percent decline in June.



Manufacturing output rose 1.8 percent annually in July.



Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply output declined 12.0 percent and those of mining and quarrying fell by 9.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.7 percent in July.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output grew 3.7 percent annually in July, following a 2.6 percent rise in June.



On a month-on-month basis, construction output rose a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent in July.



Another data from the Czech Statistical Office showed that the trade balance registered a surplus of CZK 0.1 billion in July versus a deficit of CZK 8.2 billion in the same month last year.



Exports grew 8.4 percent annually in July and rose 2.4 percent a month ago.



Imports increased 4.1 percent yearly and rose 1.8 percent from the previous month.



