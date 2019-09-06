

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales fell in July after rising in the previous month, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



Retail sales declined 0.5 percent in July, after a 1.9 percent rise in June. In May, sales fell 0.6 percent.



Sales of food products dropped 0.1 percent monthly in August and that of non-food goods fell by 0.7 percent.



On an annual basis, retail sales rose 2.6 percent in July, following a 1.3 percent increase in the preceding month.



