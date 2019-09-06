

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google is adding personalized TV and movie recommendations to search, just in time for the fall premiere season.



The search giant said in a blog post that it has created an easy way to find recommendations on Google when a user searches for things like 'good shows to watch' or 'what to watch.'



Google will allow users to select the streaming services of their choice. Based on these selections, the company will give personalized recommendations, and also provide quick links to watch those picks.



Starting today in the U.S., Google will allow users to swipe left or right on a new carousel-style menu of TV shows and movies, similar to dating apps. Google will be able to curate the suggestions based on a user's search for something specific, like 'horror movies from the 80s' or 'adventure documentaries about climbing'.



Once a user has decided what to watch, Google will also help find where the TV show or movie is available. Users can tap on any show or movie to sell a full list of providers.



'Or just search for 'Watch 'This is Us,' for example, to find where it's available to rent, buy, or watch for free with your subscriptions,' Google said in the blog post.



Users can also rate TV shows and movies by tapping the start button in the 'Top picks for you' carousel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX