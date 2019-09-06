

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After an initial move to the upside, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Friday. The major averages have spent the morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq is down 0.71 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 8,116.12, the Dow is up 44.99 points or 0.2 percent at 26,773.14 and the S&P 500 is up 4.22 points or 0.1 percent at 2,980.22.



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes following the release of a closely watched report from the Labor Department showing weaker than expected job growth in the month of August.



The report said non-farm payroll employment rose by 130,000 jobs in August after climbing by a downwardly revised 159,000 jobs in July.



Economists had expected employment to increase by about 158,000 jobs compared to the addition of 164,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The weaker than expected job growth came as notable increases in employment in healthcare and financial activities were partly offset by the loss of mining and retail jobs.



The report said government employment climbed by 34,000 jobs, largely reflecting the hiring of temporary workers for the 2020 Census.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate held at 3.7 percent in August, unchanged from July and in line with economist estimates.



The report also said average hourly employee earnings climbed by $0.11 to $28.11 in August following 9-cent gains in both June and July.



'Payrolls growth is slowing but wages are picking up, which underlines the difficult decision facing the Federal Reserve,' said ING Chief International Economist James Knightley.



He added, 'The risks from a deteriorating international backdrop and a manufacturing recession mean we still look for September and December rate cuts.'



The jobs data partly offset the positive sentiment seen in the two previous session, although traders continue to express some optimism about next month's U.S.-China trade talks.



Later in the day, traders are likely to keep an eye on remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who is due to speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy at the University of Zurich in Switzerland.



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Natural gas stocks have shown a significant move to the downside, however, with the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index plunging by 2.2 percent.



Other energy stocks are also seeing some weakness amid a pullback by the price of crude oil, while strength is visible among telecom and housing stocks.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index, China's Shanghai Composite Index, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index also rose by 0.5 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a lackluster performance on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index are nearly unchanged.



In the bond market, treasuries have climbed back near the unchanged after coming under pressure early in the session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by less than a basis point at 1.567 percent.



