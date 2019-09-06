

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production rose at the fastest pace in July and the trade surplus grew from a year ago, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Industrial production grew a working day adjusted 8.7 percent year-on-year in July, following a 4.1 percent rise in June.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rose 12.0 percent annually in July, after a 1.4 percent fall in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent in July, reversing a 1.8 percent decline in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade surplus rose by EUR 19 million year-on-year to EUR 276 million in July.



Exports and imports rose by 7.6 percent each in July.



For the January to July period, exports and imports rose by 3.8 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively. The trade surplus was EUR 3.361 billion.



