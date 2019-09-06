

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom Inc. is opening its small, inventory-free shops, called Nordstrom Local, in New York, which the company claims is its largest online market.



The department store chain opened a 1,800 square foot store on Thursday in Manhattan on the Upper East Side at 1273 3rd Avenue. It will open a 2,200 square foot store later this month, on September 27, in the West Village neighborhood at 13 7th Avenue.



The two new stores, part of Nordstrom's local market strategy, will offer access services like online order pick-up, returns, and alterations and tailoring.



Shoppers can also choose from additional services like personal styling offerings that includes consultations, appointments and other services; as well as repair of shoe, handbag and small leather goods.



Gift wrapping with Paper Source, including a self-wrapping station, will also be available at the two new Nordstrom Locals.



The two stores in New York add to three other Nordstrom Local shops in California - Melrose, Brentwood and Downtown Los Angeles. The first Nordstrom Local store was opened on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles in Fall of 2017.



According to Nordstrom, customers who visit a Nordstrom Local spend, on average, 2.5 times more than traditional Nordstrom customers and also account for 30 percent of online order pick-up in Los Angeles.



The Upper East Side location will also offer stroller cleanings through Tot Squad and the West Village location will offer a rotating selection of products from Pop-In by Olivia Kim.



Events for Nordy Club loyalty members and the public will also be a key component in these locations.



The two new Nordstrom Local locations will also partner with Housing Works to act as drop-off donation destinations for gently-used fashion.



With the opening of two more Nordstrom Local service hubs in the New York City market the company will have a total of six area locations.



Nordstrom expects that its online presence and each of its locations in New York City will enable the sharing of merchandise and services, as well as contribute to a meaningful sales lift for the market.



