

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After showing a lack of direction earlier the session, stocks have moved modestly higher over the course of the trading day on Friday. With the upward move, the major averages are adding to the strong gains posted in the two previous sessions.



Currently, the major averages are holding on to slim gains. The Dow is up 80.54 points or 0.3 percent at 26,808.69, the Nasdaq is up 6.81 points or 0.1 percent at 8,123.64 and the S&P 500 is up 4.99 points or 0.2 percent at 2,980.99.



Traders seem reluctant to make more significant moves following the release of a closely watched report from the Labor Department showing weaker than expected job growth in the month of August.



The report said non-farm payroll employment rose by 130,000 jobs in August after climbing by a downwardly revised 159,000 jobs in July.



Economists had expected employment to increase by about 158,000 jobs compared to the addition of 164,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The weaker than expected job growth came as notable increases in employment in healthcare and financial activities were partly offset by the loss of mining and retail jobs.



The report said government employment climbed by 34,000 jobs, largely reflecting the hiring of temporary workers for the 2020 Census.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate held at 3.7 percent in August, unchanged from July and in line with economist estimates.



The report also said average hourly employee earnings climbed by $0.11 to $28.11 in August following 9-cent gains in both June and July.



'Payrolls growth is slowing but wages are picking up, which underlines the difficult decision facing the Federal Reserve,' said ING Chief International Economist James Knightley.



He added, 'The risks from a deteriorating international backdrop and a manufacturing recession mean we still look for September and December rate cuts.'



The jobs data partly offset the positive sentiment seen in the two previous sessions, although traders continue to express some optimism about next month's U.S.-China trade talks.



This afternoon, traders are likely to keep an eye on remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who is due to speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy at the University of Zurich in Switzerland.



Despite the upward move by the broader markets, most of the major sectors continue to show only modest moves in mid-day trading.



Tobacco, oil service and housing stocks are seeing some strength on the day, although buying interest has remained relatively subdued.



Meanwhile, natural gas stocks have helped climbed well off their worst levels of the day, but the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index remains down by 1.1 percent.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index, China's Shanghai Composite Index, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index also rose by 0.5 percent.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index climbed by 0.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both edged up by 0.2 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved modestly higher after coming under pressure early in the session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.5 basis points at 1.550 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX