

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Video streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) announced that it has signed a multi-year deal with award-winning writer, director, and producer Patty Jenkins to produced a new series exclusively for Netflix. Jenkins is popular for directing Wonder Woman, Monster and I Am the Night.



'We're thrilled to welcome Patty Jenkins to Netflix. Her trailblazing work has pushed boundaries and she confidently tells stories that leave an unforgettable mark. We look forward to fostering her many ideas and helping them come to life,' said Channing Dungey, VP, Original Series, Netflix.



'I'm so excited to embark on a great journey of making the new world of television with a company and group of people I admire as much as Ted, Cindy, Channing, Peter and the team at Netflix,' said Jenkins. 'I look forward to digging in to some great work together soon.'



According to Variety, the deal is valued at $10 million over three years, which is far below the Netflix's nine-figure deals with Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes.



