

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major European markets ended higher, albeit with modest gains, on Friday, while other markets in the region turned in a mixed performance, as investors largely made cautious moves, reacting to trade news, economic data and Brexit developments.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.32%. Among the major indices, Germany's DAX moved up 0.54%, France's CAC 40 added 0.19% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.15%, while Switzerland's SMI ended up 0.91%.



Among the other markets in Europe, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Poland and Sweden moved higher. Norway, Czech Republic, Greece, Russia and Turkey ended weak, while Belgium, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine ended flat.



In the U.K. market, Croda International, Just Eat, Experian, BAE Systems and Hargreaves Lansdown moved up 1.5 to 2.5%. Centrica, BP and Diageo ended lower by 0.8 to 1.75%.



In France, Safran gained 3.6% and Peugeot advanced 3%, while Hermes International and Schneider Eletric ended higher by 1.45% and 1.35%, respectively.



Among the losers, Technip shed about 3% and Sodexo declined 2.7%, while Vinci and Total both ended lower by about 1%.



In the German market, Thyssenkrupp shares ended stronger by 4.7% after Finland's Kone said it is teaming up with a private equity partner to bid for Thyseenkrupp's elevator business.



Adidas, Fresenius, Linde, RWE and Siemens gained 1 to 1.5%.



In economic news, data from Destatis showed German industrial production fell 0.6% in July, compared to a month earlier. Market had expected production to rise by 0.3%. Nonetheless, the pace of decline slowed from the 1.1% fall posted in June.



Eurostat data showed that Euro zone growth halved in the second quarter of this year. The region's GDP grew 0.2% in the second quarter, after a 0.4% expansion in the first three months of the year, as Germany's economy shrank and trade as a whole slowed in the quarter.



Britons' one-year ahead inflation expectations rose in August, the latest quarterly Inflation Attitudes Survey from the Bank of England and TNS revealed.



Respondents forecast inflation to rise to 3.3% over the coming year compared to the previous forecast of 3.1%. Inflation is expected to ease to 3% in twelve months after one year.



Italy's retail sales fell 0.5% in July after rising 1.9% in the previous month, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday. In May, sales fell 0.6%.



On an annual basis, retail sales rose 2.6% in July, following a 1.3% increase in the preceding month.



In economic news from U.S., the closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report showed 130,000 jobs had been created in August, slightly lower than anticipated. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected non-farm payrolls to increase by 150,000.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX