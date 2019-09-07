

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dean Foods Co. (DF), which had been considering strategic alternatives including a sale, said its board decided that the execution of its standalone operating plan will be the best opportunity for the company.



The company had been looking at strategic options since February.



The company said, 'The Board has determined that the execution of its standalone operating plan under the leadership of Eric Beringause, who was appointed as President and CEO on July 29, 2019, will provide the best opportunity to enhance long-term shareholder value.'



Dean Foods noted that it plans to provide details on its go-forward strategy when it reports third quarter 2019 earnings in early November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX