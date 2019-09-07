Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Samstag, 07.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1W4DT ISIN: US2423702032 Ticker-Symbol: SJ2A 
Tradegate
06.09.19
11:14 Uhr
1,010 Euro
+0,063
+6,62 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DEAN FOODS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEAN FOODS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,989
1,010
06.09.
1,029
1,048
06.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEAN FOODS
DEAN FOODS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEAN FOODS COMPANY1,010+6,62 %