

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) announced new data from the ongoing Phase 1 study evaluating AMG 510 in patients with previously treated KRAS G12C-mutated solid tumors. Thirteen of the evaluable patients received the target dose of 960 mg once daily, of which seven (54%) achieved a partial response at one or more timepoints and six (46%) achieved stable disease, for a disease control rate of 100%.



AMG 510 is a first-in-class investigational oral therapy that is designed to selectively and irreversibly target the KRASG12C protein.



The company noted that the additional follow-up in a larger group of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) continued to show anti-tumor activity with no dose-limiting toxicities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX