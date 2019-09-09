

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release final Q2 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to be downwardly revised to show an increase of 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.3 percent on year following last month's preliminary reading of a gain of 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.8 percent on year. GDP was up 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.8 percent on year in Q1.



Japan also will see July figures for current account and August numbers for bank lending and the eco watchers survey. The current account is tipped to show a surplus of 2,015.4 billion yen, up from 1,211 billion yen in June.



In July, overall bank lending was up 2.3 percent on year and lending excluding trusts added 2.5 percent. The eco watchers survey for current conditions saw a score of 41.2, while the outlook was at 44.3.



Australia will provide July data for home loans; in June, loans were up 0.4 percent on month, while investment lending added 0.5 percent.



New Zealand will see Q2 numbers for manufacturing activity - which was up 1.0 percent on quarter in Q1, while manufacturing activity volume was up 2.0 percent.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia will be closed Monday for Agong's birthday and will re-open on Tuesday.



