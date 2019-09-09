

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 1,999.9 billion in July, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday - down 1.3 percent on year.



That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 2,046 billion yen and up from 1,211.2 billion yen in June.



The trade balance showed a deficit of 74.5 billion yen, shy of expectations for a deficit of 24.0 billion yen and down from the 759.3 billion yen surplus in the previous month.



The capital account showed a deficit of 79.7 billion yen following the 58.5 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX