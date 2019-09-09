

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) and its manufacturing partner Foxconn violated a Chinese labor law by employing too many temporary workers in its iPhone factory in China. A report also alleged harsh working conditions, Bloomberg reported.



The claims came from China Labor Watch, which issued the report ahead of an Apple event on Tuesday to announce new iPhones.



China Labour Watch, which investigates conditions in Chinese factories, found that around 50 percent of the workforce for the month of August in Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant was temporary staff. Chinese labour law says that there can't be more than 10 percent temporary staff at any time, Bloomberg reported.



The non-profit advocacy group has uncovered other alleged labor rights violations by Apple partners in the past.



