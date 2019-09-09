

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sika (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK) said it is expanding the company's Target Markets Industry and Sealing & Bonding presence in China and the Asia Pacific region with the acquisition of Crevo-Hengxin. Based in Changshu, Crevo-Hengxin is a producer of silicone products used for facades, fenestration, insulated glass, interior finishing and other sealing and bonding applications.



Mike Campion, Regional Manager Asia/Pacific, said: 'With the acquisition of Crevo-Hengxin, we will increase our know-how in this key technology, and expand our local production capabilities. We can immediately leverage the business potential of the new product lines by exploiting the cross-selling synergies offered by Sika's extended distribution channels.'



