

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) reported positive results from a 4.5-year, interim analysis of a 5-year, open-label treatment period to evaluate Aimovig in patients with episodic migraine. In the study, Aimovig reduced monthly migraine days, and also lowered the number of days requiring acute migraine-specific medication. The safety profile and tolerability were in line with previous clinical data for Aimovig.



Aimovig is a EMA and FDA-approved migraine prevention treatment. Novartis and Amgen are co-commercializing Aimovig in the US. Amgen has rights to Aimovig in Japan. Novartis has rights to commercialize in the rest of the world.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX