

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ahold Delhaize (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) said the company's CFO Jeff Carr has informed that he will not stand for another term as member of the Management Board after his current term expires in April 2020. The Group has started the search for a successor. Jeff Carr served as CFO from 2011.



Jeff began his career at Unilever, and held senior roles in finance at Grand Metropolitan plc, Reckitt Benckiser and Associated British Foods. Also, he serves as non-executive director of Kingfisher plc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX