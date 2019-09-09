

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' industrial production fell for a fifth straight month in July, but at the slowest pace since the declining trend began in March, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The industrial production decreased 0.2 percent year-on-year in July after a 2.7 percent slump in June.



Among sub-sectors, production of the electrical and electronic equipment grew 11 percent from a year ago. The machine industry output grew 4 percent.



In contrast, production in the chemical industry decreased 6.4 percent.



On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in July.



