

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) reported positive data from the LIBRETTO-001 trial intended to support the registration of oral selpercatinib monotherapy for the treatment of RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer. The study showed 68 percent objective response rate and sustained durability. Selpercatinib was well-tolerated in the study.



Josh Bilenker, interim senior vice president of oncology research and early phase development at Lilly, said: 'We look forward to submitting the NDA later this year, and should selpercatinib receive regulatory approval, patients with RET fusion-positive NSCLC will finally have their first genomically-guided medicine.'



