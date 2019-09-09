

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's jobless rate remained stable in August, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Monday.



The unemployment rate remained unchanged at seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent in August. On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate held steady at 2.1 percent.



The number of unemployed increased by 1,974 from the previous month to 99,552 in August. Compared to previous year, unemployment decreased by 8,341.



The jobless rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, came in at 2.5 percent versus 2.1 percent in July.



