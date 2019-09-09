

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) has submitted to the board of its majority-owned subsidiary Changyou.com (CYOU) a preliminary proposal to acquire Changyou for $5.00 per class A ordinary share, or $10.00 per ADS. The deal would result in Changyou becoming a privately-held, indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sohu.



Changyou.com Limited is a leading online game developer and operator in China. Sohu holds over 90% of the total voting power in Changyou. Sohu expects Changyou's board will form a special committee composed solely of independent directors to consider its proposal.



