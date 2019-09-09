

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks held steady on Monday, with encouraging trade data as well as heightened expectations for an ECB easing at Thursday's meeting helping underpin investor sentiment.



The benchmark DAX was up 11 points at 12,203 after gaining half a percent on Friday.



Hannover Re shares advanced 0.8 percent. The reinsurance company said it considers itself well on track to achieve fiscal 2019 targets and its result will additionally be positively influenced by a one-time effect from a participating interest of 100 million euros.



On the economic front, Germany's exports increased in July, while imports decreased from the previous month, data from Destatis showed.



Exports advanced 0.7 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in June. Meanwhile, imports dropped 1.5 percent after rising 0.7 percent a month ago.



Exports were forecast to fall 0.5 percent on month and imports to drop 0.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX