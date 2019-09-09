

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) said it plans to roll out the company's new loyalty offering, Target Circle, on Oct. 6. Under the program, customers can earn 1 percent on every Target run to redeem later. The offering comes with no membership fee and also ensures personalized deals and perks. All customers having a Target.com, Cartwheel or Target RedCard account will be enrolled in Target Circle.



Under the program, Target Circle members can cast votes to direct Target's giving to nonprofit organizations in their local communities.



