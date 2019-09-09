

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MW Company recalled about 260 MOMO quick release steering wheel adaptors for race cars, citing crash hazard.



The recall, conducted under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process, follows a report of the steering wheel adaptor's quick release mechanism engaging inadvertently. No injuries have been reported.



According to the company, the steering wheel adapter's quick release can activate inadvertently. This can cause the race car's steering wheel suddenly detaching from its steering column while the vehicle is in motion, thus disabling steering. It poses a crash hazard and risk of serious injury and even death to the driver.



The adaptors are in black and black-with-red with 'MOMO' printed in white on top. The all-black recalled steering wheel adapters display model number QRMOMOBKBK, and the black-with-red adapters display model number QRMOMOBKRD.



The products were sold through some small retailers and online from July 2018 through May 2019 for about $375.



The company has urged consumers to immediately stop using the recalled steering wheel adapters and return them for a full refund.



Among some of the vehicle-related recalls recently, Kawasaki USA had recalled about 2,600 Teryx and Teryx4 recreational off-highway vehicles due to crash and injury hazards.



John Deere has recalled about 730 Frontier Grooming Mowers due to entanglement injury hazard, as well as about 19,730 units of XUV835 Gator utility vehicles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX