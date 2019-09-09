

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's exports grew much faster than imports in July, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



Exports excluding those of ships, aircraft, fuel, etc. grew a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent year-on-year, while imports rose 1.4 percent.



The trade surplus was a seasonally adjusted DKK 8.1 billion in July. On a non-adjusted basis, the surplus was DKK 10.5 billion.



Compared to June, exports fell 4.2 percent and imports grew 0.8 percent in July.



In the January to July period, exports rose 7 percent and imports climbed 5 percent.



