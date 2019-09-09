

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy improved for the first time in four months in August, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers Survey, which measures current situation compared to previous three months, rose to 42.8 in August from 41.2 in July. This was the first improvement since May.



Meanwhile, the outlook index that signals activity over the next two to three months weakened notably to 39.7 from 44.3 a month ago.



The cabinet office said there were concerns about the hike in consumption tax rates and overseas situation.



