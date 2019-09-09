Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNBW ISIN: US83410S1087 Ticker-Symbol: 2SU 
Tradegate
09.09.19
11:14 Uhr
10,028 Euro
+0,228
+2,33 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SOHU.COM LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOHU.COM LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,130
10,414
15:14
10,584
10,734
15:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHANGYOU.COM
CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED ADR8,605+59,97 %
SOHU.COM LTD ADR10,028+2,33 %