

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported positive preliminary results following administration of three doses in a four-dose series for a Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 study to evaluate its vaccine (20vPnC) candidate, PF-06482077. The initial three doses of the vaccine showed that the overall safety profile is similar to Prevnar 13. 20vPNC induced immune responses for all 20 serotypes in the study.



Kathrin Jansen, Head of Vaccine Research & Development, Pfizer, said: 'Once data with the fourth dose are available, we will discuss Phase 3 plans with regulators.'



Pfizer said the company remains on track to submit the Biologics License Application for the adult 20vPnC indications to the FDA by 2020-end.



