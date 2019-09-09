

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration announcement regarding Vaping Products, British American Tobacco (BATS.L, BTI) said Monday that oils containing THC and Vitamin E Acetate are not, and have never been, added to its vaping products.



David O'Reilly, Director of Scientific Research, British American Tobacco, said, 'From the USA Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) statements we have seen, these tragic events appear to be a new phenomenon linked to liquids that were not sourced from reputable manufacturers and which contained ingredients, including THC and Vitamin E Acetate, which we do not use.'



The company said it fully supports the FDA's view that vapers should always source their devices and liquids from reputable manufacturers, should avoid modifying or adding substances to the products they purchase and should only ever use the devices as the manufacturer intended.



Last week, the FDA said consumers were likely aware of the recent reports of respiratory illnesses - including some resulting in deaths - following the use of vaping products. The FDA remained deeply concerned about these incidents and was working closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local public health partners to investigate them as quickly as possible.



The FDA said many of the samples tested by the states or by the FDA as part of the ongoing investigation have been identified as vaping products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (or THC, a psychoactive component of the marijuana plant) and further, most of those samples with THC tested also contained significant amounts of Vitamin E acetate. Vitamin E acetate is a substance present in topical consumer products or dietary supplements, but data are limited about its effects after inhalation.



