

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - UPS (UPS) expects to hire about 100,000 seasonal employees in this holiday season, which will begin in November and continue through January 2020.



Under the Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment, UPS said in a statement.



The company noted that the part-time employees are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in tuition assistance through the company's Earn and Learn program.



UPS said, 'Over the last three years, 35 percent of the people UPS hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over, and nearly a third of our current U.S. workforce started in seasonal positions.'



